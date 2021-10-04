Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 7637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Yatsen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

