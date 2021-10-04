Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 7637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

