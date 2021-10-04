HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.21

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 476709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$602.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

