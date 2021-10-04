Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rises By 50.0%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,881. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.