Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.05. 136,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.