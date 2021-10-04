Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $204.39. The company had a trading volume of 111,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,383. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.82.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

