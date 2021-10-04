Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,480. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

