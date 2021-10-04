New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 208,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,104. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.