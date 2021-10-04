Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.04.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,708. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $283.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $218.18 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.