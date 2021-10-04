Golden State Equity Partners Sells 358 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.92. 12,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,054. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.05 and a 200 day moving average of $191.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.