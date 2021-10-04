iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.14. 407,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

