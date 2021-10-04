New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 329.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.92 and a 52-week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

