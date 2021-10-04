New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 4.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.72. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

