Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $60,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,988,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 768,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,327 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

