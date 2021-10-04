Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.22 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.18 billion to $40.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

MGA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

