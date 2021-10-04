Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Alleghany accounts for 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $192,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Y stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $634.76. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $657.93 and its 200 day moving average is $671.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $515.94 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

