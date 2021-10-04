Cooke & Bieler LP Has $271.75 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Helen of Troy makes up about 2.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 4.94% of Helen of Troy worth $271,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

HELE stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.95. 1,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

