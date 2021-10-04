Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Impinj makes up 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,021 shares of company stock valued at $469,477 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ PI traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $53.92. 756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,311. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.