China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBI remained flat at $$0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get China BCT Pharmacy Group alerts:

About China BCT Pharmacy Group

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc engages in the distribution, retail and manufacture of pharmaceuticals. It operates through three business segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy and Manufacturing. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment provides pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including branded, generic prescription medicines and over-the counter medicines.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.