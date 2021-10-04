Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $118,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 345.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 80.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.58. 5,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $183.41 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

