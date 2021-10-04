Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 52,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,849. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $207.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.