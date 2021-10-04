Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,622 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $84,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,997. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.