Cat Token (CAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,028.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $286,409.09 and approximately $2,028.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00342480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

