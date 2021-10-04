megaBONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,191.51 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $158,191.51 and $10,559.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.40 or 0.08894003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00301121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00114491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.