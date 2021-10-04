PumaPay Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $619,144.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.40 or 0.08894003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00301121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00114491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

