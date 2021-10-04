AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.43. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $114.49. 3,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,620. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

