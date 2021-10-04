Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $831.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $563.45. 13,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,569. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.33 and a 200 day moving average of $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,556.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,856 shares of company stock valued at $196,281,888. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.