Boston Partners Sells 3,783 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $766,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $78.19 on Monday, hitting $2,652.67. 20,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,495.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

