Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $462.92 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 14.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $462,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.