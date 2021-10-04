Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 303,996 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 303,996 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 3.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $105,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,979. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

