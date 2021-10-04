Edgewood Management LLC Raises Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,095. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

