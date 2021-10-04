Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stake Lowered by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,889 shares during the period. Colfax comprises approximately 4.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.02. 8,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,255. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

