QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $253,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

