Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,147,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.13. 24,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,634. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

