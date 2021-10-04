Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 202 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.12. 25,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

