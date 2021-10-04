Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 42,412 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises about 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

HUSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.