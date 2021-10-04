Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 203,105 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.05% of New York Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,303,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 863,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.36. 31,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

