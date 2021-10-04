Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Shares of IXG stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,886. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

