KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

