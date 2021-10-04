Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.15

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

