Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.82

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 11080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.