Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

