Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.40

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.16, with a volume of 52341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POU shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

