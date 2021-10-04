Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $823.74. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $559.18 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

