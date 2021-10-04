Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 341,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

