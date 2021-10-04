Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.99

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 3328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.