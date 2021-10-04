Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 728,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Celestica stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 11,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 49.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 425,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

