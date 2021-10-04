Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Declines By 32.3%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 733,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

MLM stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.50 and a 200-day moving average of $357.93. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $230.59 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.