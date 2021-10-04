Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.21.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,786. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $175.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.