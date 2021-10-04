Cove Street Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BKEPP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,078. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.